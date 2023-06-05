PATRIOTIC FRONT JOINS THE REST OF THE WORLD IN MOURNING INDIA’S TRAGIC DEATHS

Monday 5 June 2023

We wish to express our deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and the families of all those that have lost their loved ones in the deadly rail accident in Odisha that has left more than 280 people dead.

We commiserate with the people of India and we pray for the hundreds who are nursing injuries from this terrible incident.

Zambia and India share deep rooted political and economical bonds that stretch back to the time that India gained independence.

India has for long extended government economic cooperation to Zambia in various sectors including transport, agriculture and health.

Our peoples share a unique cultural and traditional heritage and have long lived and worked together as brothers and sisters.

May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.

Issued by;

Hon Given Lubinda

Vice President

Patriotic Front