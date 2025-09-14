Patriotic Front Nchelenge MP, Hon. Dr.Simon Mwale’s seat must be declared Vacant- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba
Patriotic Front Nchelenge MP, Hon. Dr.Simon Mwale’s seat must be declared Vacant
By pledging his support to President Hakainde Hichilema and choosing to identify himself as a member of the UPND amounts to crossing of the floors.
This requires that Mwale vacates his seat and a by-election be held.
Further, Mwale will not stand in the subsequent by-election.
The 2016 constitutional amendment introduced a crucial change to the law, passed in 2016, raised the stakes for floor-crossing.
It ensures that any MP who switches parties is automatically barred from running in the subsequent by-election for that seat.
This effectively ended the practice of MPs switching parties for political gain, as they would lose their position in parliament.
In 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled on the case of of Roan MP, Chishimba Kambwili, who had been unseated by the Speaker for alleged floor-crossing.
The court found that while the Speaker had acted unconstitutionally by unilaterally interpreting the law, the MP’s seat had, in fact, been vacated, and remained vacant because of Kambwili’s action to go to the NDC.
