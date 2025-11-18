PATRIOTIC FRONT PF ACTING PRESIDENT HON. GIVEN LUBINDA’S MEDIA ADDRESS.



Good afternoon, Members of the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front, members of the press, and fellow citizens.





Before I begin, I ask that we all rise for a moment of silence in honour of our late Sixth Republican President, Second President of the Patriotic Front, and Founding Chairperson of the Grand Alliance, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who went to be with the Lord on 5th June and whose remains still lie unburied more than five months later.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.





REASON FOR THE BRIEFING



This press briefing was initially scheduled for Sunday, 16 November 2025 at the PF Secretariat, but was interfered with by the police.





At around 15:00 hours, a platoon of police officers—most dressed in military camouflage with their faces masked—approached our members and claimed they had “intelligence information” that a group allegedly led by one Roberto was nearby and intended to attack us if our meeting proceeded.





Instead of providing security, the police advised us to disperse. When we questioned their failure to offer security, they stated that their instructions were only to tell us to cancel the meeting. When we insisted on proceeding, they warned that any consequences would be “our responsibility”.



Given the barbaric attack we experienced a day earlier at our Secretariat, we decided to call off the meeting for the safety of everyone.





ENGAGEMENT WITH THE POLICE COMMAND



I led a team of PF officials to meet the Commanding Officer at Lusaka Central Police Station for clarity. We were informed that the instructions to disrupt our briefing were based on an ex parte court order allegedly obtained by Robert Chabinga from the Kabwe High Court.





We told the police:



1. We have not been served with any such order.



2. We have only seen images circulating on social media and these contain serious irregularities. Our lawyers are in Kabwe obtaining an official copy and challenging it.





3. The order is not directed at the police, and therefore does not empower the police to interfere with our operations at the Secretariat.



4. If anyone believes we have violated the order, they should pursue contempt proceedings in a court of law—not through the police.





5. The police have a duty to protect law‑abiding citizens, not to harass them.



We were referred to higher authorities, including the Inspector General of Police. I personally attempted to contact the IG using the number given to me. He has not been available to this hour.





Meanwhile, police continue to maintain a presence at our Secretariat. Our officers are working, but the police presence raises serious concerns about their neutrality.



THE PF SECRETARIAT REMAINS OUR OFFICE





I want to categorically state:



The PF Secretariat remains our legal premises. No defective ex parte order will stop us from operating there.



Our lawyers are actively handling the matter in Kabwe, and one of our members has commenced contempt proceedings against Mr Chabinga and Mr Mumba for unlawfully claiming positions they do not hold.





THE MATTER OF NATIONAL CONCERN: ESCALATING POLITICAL VIOLENCE



We called this briefing primarily to address the disturbing rise in political violence witnessed in the last several days.



1. The Stoning of the President



On Saturday, 8 November 2025, President Hakainde Hichilema was stoned moments after beginning to address a rally in Chingola. According to State House Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, the rally was not originally on the President’s itinerary; he personally insisted on visiting the area.





The incident sparked multiple reactions:



Some said it was a wake‑up call.



Others said it should prompt introspection by the President.



Lusaka Province UPND Chairperson Anderson Malangeni described it as a deliberate assassination attempt, and even threatened to mobilise 15,000 cadres to hunt down those involved.





Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo addressed a rally and claimed PF members were behind the incident.



UPND officials issued contradictory statements—some blaming PF, others saying it was not politically motivated.





2. Coordinated Attacks by UPND Cadres



Only days after these inflammatory statements by UPND leaders, hordes of UPND cadres poured out of Kulima Tower Bus Station, marching along Freedom Way, Lumumba Road and finally to the PF Secretariat.





During this rampage:



At least three people were seriously injured, including two PF youths and a passer-by.



A PF youth is currently hospitalised with suspected head injuries.



Cadres—some armed with pistols, others with machetes—forced their way into PF offices and destroyed property.





Two vehicles were vandalised and a battery was stolen.



On Sunday, UPND cadres again attacked PF members in George Compound, unprovoked.



These are not isolated incidents; they form a clear pattern of intimidation.





WHO IS RESPONSIBLE?



UPND officials have made contradictory statements:



Some say PF cadres stoned the President.



Others say it was “local youths”.



Others exonerate the opposition entirely.



Others blame the PF again.





Some UPND officials claim the attackers at the PF Secretariat were not UPND members, while others apologised for inciting violence and claimed it was a “spur of the moment”.



This inconsistency reveals a lack of coordination and a lack of truth within the ruling party





QUESTIONS FOR THE PUBLIC



1. Could the stones have been thrown by frustrated UPND youths who feel betrayed by unfulfilled promises of jobs and loans?



2. Could the incident have been a protest by local residents burdened by the high cost of living?





3. Why is the government insisting—without evidence—that the PF is responsible?



4. Are all suffering Zambians now being labelled as “PF”?



OUR DEMANDS



1. The President must publicly condemn the violence—not through officials, but personally.





2. The police must immediately arrest UPND officials who incited or participated in violence. Evidence is publicly available.



3. UPND must take responsibility for the destruction caused at the PF Secretariat and compensate for the damage.





4. The police must stop acting with political bias.



MESSAGE TO PF MEMBERS AND ZAMBIANS



We urge all PF members and citizens to remain:



vigilant,



resilient,



peaceful,



and prepared for 2026.





Your most powerful tool is your voter’s card—not pistols, not machetes.



Verify your voter’s card.

Mobilize your neighbours, families, colleagues, church members, and communities.





We must stand together to stop political intimidation, violence, dictatorship, and deepening poverty.





CONCLUSION



Thank you, members of the press, for your patience and for attending this briefing under difficult circumstances.



God bless you, and God bless Zambia.