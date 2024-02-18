PATSON DAKA: ‘IF I MAKE IT BACK TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE, I’LL BE A DIFFERENT PLAYER’

Leicester City striker Patson Daka is setting his sights on a return to the Premier League, confident that he’ll be a “different player” when he gets there. Currently leading the Championship with 78 points, Leicester look primed for promotion, and Daka believes he’s grown significantly since his arrival from Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, where he scored only four times in the Premier League.

“By the grace of God, I can (show more in the Premier League),” Daka told The Athletic. “I have gained experience and I am getting used to a different type of game. It’s fast and physical, but now I think going into it (the Premier League), it would be a different experience.”

“I would be a different player now.”

While the Foxes are flying high under Brendan Rodgers, Daka cautioned against complacency. “This season is going very well for the club and it looks like they’re on track to go back to the Premier League,” he admitted. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves. There’s still a lot of games to be played.”

The Zambian international had to wait until December for his full debut this season after a failed transfer move to Bournemouth. Despite the lack of playing time, he revealed, “There were mixed emotions but mostly positive. It was not easy, but I had great support from my family and friends and I just had to stay positive.”

He credits his positive attitude with his recent success. “I always try to be positive in every negative situation. At that moment, I was telling myself, ‘What if I am playing now and I go on without scoring without playing?’. Well, what would have happened?”

“So maybe God was saving me for this time, so it was a time of growth, you know? It was a seed that was being planted and now it was just the time for it to blossom.”

Since his December debut, Daka has impressed, scoring seven goals and assisting three in just ten games. With Leicester on track for promotion and Daka seemingly reborn, a return to the Premier League could indeed see a “different player” emerge.