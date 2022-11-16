Patson Daka Sees Israel Friendly As Perfect Opportunity To Reboot Chipolopolo

DAKA SEES ISRAEL FRIENDLY AS PERFECT OPPORTUNITY TO REBOOT CHIPOLOPOLO

Explosive Leicester City forward Patson Daka says the Israel friendly is good for preparations for the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Daka says most Chipolopolo players abroad are enjoying good form and only need to gel more for national duty.

In an interview with the FAZ media in Tel Aviv where he is camp with the Chipolopolo, Daka says having not qualified for the World Cup the team was eager to rebound with more focus on forthcoming engagements.

“We are going to do our very best and use this challenge as preparation as for what we want to do going forward. One must look at the group we have, I think we have a very good group and must just stick together looking at everyone we have confidence in each other.

“Everyone is doing great at their clubs, this is a great opportunity for us to have that confidence, we trust each other and believe in each other’s qualities. This is a great time for us to come together to represent our country because everyone looks forward to these moments and I think this is the time to give our fans what they deserve.”

Daka says players were eager to bury the disappointments of the past and refocus.

“Looking at the situation right now where we did not qualify for the world cup, I think it is also important that we have this high-profile friendly game. I think it is what everyone was looking forward to and everyone is excited about because everyone wants to play against such kind of teams.”

Daka also weighed in on his long-time friend and Chipolopolo teammate Enock Mwepu whose career was cut shot last month due to a hereditary cardiac condition.

“We know how important he is to us even when he not here, but we still feel his presence because he is always in contact with us and we are in contact with him, so we are just going to be there for him as he has been for us,’ he says.

Daka is part of the Chipolopolo squad in Tel Aviv that plays Israel tomorrow (Thursday) in an international friendly match at 20H00 CAT.