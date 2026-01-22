PAUL BIYA SIGNS CAMEROON’S FUTURE AWAY: 1.65 TRILLION FCFA IN NEW DEBT!

President Paul Biya just authorized borrowing 1.65 TRILLION FCFA (CFAF 1,650 billion):

➡️ 400 billion from domestic bonds

➡️ 250 billion from international private organizations

➡️ 1 TRILLION from external banking markets

PRESIDENT BIYA, ANSWER US:

Why are we STILL borrowing when Cameroon sits on oil, gold, diamonds, timber, and fertile land? Why are we mortgaging our children’s future to foreign banks when we have EVERYTHING we need beneath our feet?

AFRICA HAS :

✅ 30% of the world’s mineral reserves

✅ 60% of the world’s arable land

✅ Endless oil, gas, gold, diamonds, cobalt

✅ 1.4 BILLION people ready to work

Yet we keep BEGGING from the same people who stole from us for centuries!

This is not “development”—this is RECOLONIZATION by debt! Every loan comes with chains. Every interest payment is wealth leaving Africa. Every external borrowing is our sovereignty slipping away.

TO ALL AFRICAN LEADERS:

STOP borrowing and START building! Use OUR resources to fund OUR projects!

Tax the multinationals mining OUR gold! Refine OUR oil! Process OUR minerals! Keep the wealth IN Africa!

Our grandchildren will curse us for selling their future to foreign creditors while sitting on a goldmine.

President Biya, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

Cameroon is NOT poor—but your policies are making us slaves to debt!This

African hype media