PAUL MOONGA RESIGNS FROM SOCIALIST PARTY, JOINS UPND CITING LACK OF LEADERSHIP IN OPPOSITION



Lusaka, April 25 — Prominent Socialist Party (SP) member and former National Management Committee official Paul Moonga has resigned from the opposition party, citing lack of leadership within the opposition and applauding President Hakainde Hichilema’s governance particularly the decentralisation agenda, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and free education policy.



Mr. Moonga made the announcement at the United Party for National Development (UPND) Anderson Kambela Mazoka Party Secretariat, where he was officially received by UPND Lusaka Provincial Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta.



In his remarks, Mr. Moonga said his decision to join the UPND was based on both political and spiritual convictions and referenced Romans 13 from the Bible, stating, “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.” He described his political shift as being “born again” into the UPND.



“This is a great day for me, April 25. I am being politically born again in the UPND. I’ve been involved in politics from the grassroots to the national level. I joined Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party hoping to add value, but it is run by a small clique with undemocratic tendencies,” Mr. Moonga charged.



He said the ruling party’s successes particularly the increase in CDF from K1.5 million to K36.1 million have brought visible development to the nation. He also highlighted the government’s free education policy and expansion of skills training facilities as key motivators for his defection.



Calling for a more constructive opposition, Mr. Moonga urged fellow political actors to provide checks and balances based on ideas rather than obstructionism.



And receiving Mr. Moonga, Mr. Mwaliteta praised the move, calling it a significant boost for UPND’s structures. “Today is a special day for Lusaka Province as we welcome a very renowned individual, Paul Moonga. We believe he will bring invaluable political experience to help grow the party from grassroots to national level,” he said.



Mr. Mwaliteta also reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting digital rights through newly enacted cyber laws, saying these are necessary to uphold moral standards and promote responsible online conduct. He further noted the government’s achievements in debt restructuring and restoring investor confidence.



He said the bar for the presidency has now been raised so high that opposition parties are struggling to find suitable candidates, attributing this to President Hichilema’s success in ending political violence and caderism.



The defection marks a significant political realignment, with Mr. Moonga calling on others from the Socialist Party and Tonse Alliance to follow suit for the sake of national unity and development.



“By working together, we’ll build the nation together,” Moonga declared.



UPND MT