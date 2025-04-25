PAUL MOONGA RETURNS TO UPND, PRAISES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S FREE EDUCATION AND CDF INITIATIVES

ROUTE RECALCULATED – PAUL MOONGA RETURNS TO UPND

……….Cites HH’s Progressive Policies

After what seems like a scenic tour through Zambia’s major political parties, Former Patriotic Front (PF) and Socialist Party (SP) Central Committee Member, Paul Moonga, has rejoined the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), marking yet another shift in his political journey.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka on Friday, Moonga said he decided to return to UPND because of President Hakainde Hichilema’s impressive policies, including free education and the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“I have made this decision because I believe in President Hichilema’s vision for Zambia. Initiatives like free education and the CDF increment are making a real impact on the ground,” he said.

Moonga’s political map has seen several recalculations: once a staunch UPND member, he abandoned the party in April 2015 to join the then-ruling PF. After PF lost power in 2021, he shifted allegiance to the Socialist Party. Now, in 2025, he’s circled back to UPND, calling it “home.”

“There is too much bickering and witch-hunting in the opposition. I am not part of that which is why I am here today,” he added.

He also revealed that he left the Socialist Party due to its lack of inclusiveness and internal structure.

With this latest move, Moonga reaffirms his status as one of Zambia’s most consistent political turncoats, Consistently inconsistent.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe posted “We wish Mr Paul Moonga, who has rejoined the UPND, well in his political future”.

We thank him for the period he spent with us.

April 25, 2025

©️ KUMWESU