Paul Pogba left the Juventus and Cremonese game in tears after picking up an injur

Juventus star Paul Pogba, on Sunday evening, broke hearts across the football world once more.

This comes owing to the latest injury suffered by the French international.

The former Manchester United man, fresh off bagging a crucial assist against Sevilla in the Europa League in midweek, was afforded his first start in a competitive fixture since all the way back in April of last year.

Pogba, in turn, went on to enjoy a productive opening to proceedings, as Juve pinned minnows Cremonese back in a Serie A showdown in Turin.

With just over 20 minutes on the clock, however, disaster struck.

After delivering a floated cross into the visitors’ penalty area, the midfield maestro pulled up, before going to ground.

From here, it quickly became evident that Pogba had suffered a fresh injury, as the hosts’ stars and staff alike surrounded the devastated Frenchman.

Tears streaming down his face, Pogba subsequently made his way from the pitch, consoled by teammate Angel Di Maria as he headed straight down the tunnel.

Yet another spell on the sidelines, in turn, looks certain to be in store for the 30-year-old.