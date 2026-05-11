PAUL SHINGONGO WAS PERFECTLY IN ORDER TO ASK GIVEN KATUTA WHY HER HUSBAND IS NOT SUPPORTING HER PRESIDENTIAL BID





By Kellys Kaunda



Journalists must weigh their questions on the scale of reasonable expectations.



For instance, doesn’t society expect that when a husband or wife is running for public office, one party to the relationship will support the other?





It does! Is it a reasonable question to suggest or seek to find out if a split in political preferences has negatively impacted a marriage?



Yes it is a reasonable question. Seeking public office is too huge a decision not to affect a marriage relationship.





If it doesn’t, then society stands to learn how Given Katuta has done it.



This was a very important question which revealed that it is possible to run for the highest office in the land even when your spouse is supporting somebody else.





However, this is a very unlikely situation and one fraught with a lot of controversial connotations.



The Presidency is too important an office not to get the support of your spouse





If the Given Katuta family has done it, I wouldn’t encourage it.



A united front on this question puts the voter at ease. The opposite, raises serious eyebrows.





Just imagine this scenario for all the Presidential aspirants in this election, society and social media would be abuzz questioning the state of their respective marital unions.