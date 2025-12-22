Pay US$15,000 Or Stay Home: US Visa Bond Now Includes Namibia and Botswana, In Addition To Zambia and Malawi

US Now Requires Botswana And Namibia Citizens To Pay $15,000 Bond For Visas, Join Malawi And Zambia

A controversial new travel rule is now set to ensnare travellers from two more Southern African nations. The United States will require citizens from Botswana and Namibia to post a visa bond of up to US$15,000 (approx. R 270,000) to visit the country from the 1st of January 2026. This dramatic move places them on an expanding list of countries targeted by a US State Department pilot programme aimed at reducing visa overstays.

Travellers from Malawi and Zambia have faced this requirement since August, with more nations added throughout late 2025. The list now spans continents, creating a significant new financial hurdle for thousands of potential visitors.

The Expanding List Of Nations Facing The Costly Requirement

According to the latest update from the U.S. Department of State on December 17, 2025, the visa bond requirement is rapidly expanding. The affected nations and the dates the rules take effect are clearly laid out.

From the start of the new year, citizens of Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Turkmenistan must comply.

They join several African nations already subject to the bonds, including Malawi and Zambia (from August 20, 2025), The Gambia (from October 11, 2025), and Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, and Tanzania (all from October 23, 2025).

A State Department spokesperson previously told Reuters the list targets countries with “high overstay rates, screening and vetting deficiencies, concerns regarding acquisition of citizenship by investment without a residency requirement, and foreign policy considerations.”

The official notice is blunt about the financial stakes.

“Any citizen or national traveling on a passport issued by one of these countries, who is found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa, must post a bond for $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 (approx. R 90,000, R 180,000, or R 270,000). The amount is determined at the time of the visa interview.”

Crucially, the bond is a refundable deposit, but it comes with strict conditions. The full amount is returned only if the traveller leaves the US on time and complies with all visa terms. The State Department warns,

“A bond does not guarantee visa issuance. If someone pays fees without a consular officer’s direction, this person will not get that money back.”

Strict Travel Restrictions Accompany The Hefty Price Tag

Paying the bond is only part of the new challenge. The US government has imposed severe restrictions on how and where these travellers can enter and leave the country, adding another layer of complexity to their journeys.

All travellers who have posted a visa bond are forced to use just three specific airports for their entire US trip. The designated ports of entry are Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

The State Department’s warning is clear about the consequences of deviating from this rule.

“Not doing this might lead to a denied entry or a departure that is not properly recorded.”

This forces travellers from affected countries, regardless of their final destination in the vast United States, to route their international flights through the US East Coast. It could mean additional domestic connecting flights and significantly higher travel costs on top of the substantial bond.

Diplomatic Pushback And The Case Of Mali

The visa bond policy has not been met with silence. One nation’s forceful response led to a notable reversal, demonstrating that diplomatic pressure can alter the US approach.

Mali was initially added to the bond list in October 2025. The West African nation’s government responded swiftly by imposing an identical reciprocal bond requirement on US citizens wishing to visit Mali. This tit-for-tat move escalated a migration rule into a diplomatic confrontation. Within weeks, the US backed down. By October 23, 2025, Mali’s name was quietly removed from the official State Department list, while its neighbours remained.

This incident shows the policy can be fluid. The State Department has stated that “the list of countries may be updated from time to time.”

For now, however, the citizens of Botswana and Namibia must prepare for a far more expensive and restrictive process if they wish to visit the United States in the new year.