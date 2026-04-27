Peace discussions called off as Trump says Iran can ‘call’ if they want to talk

Talks between the US and Iran failed to materialise over the weekend, after President Donald Trump cancelled a planned trip by US officials to Pakistan.

Shortly after Tehran’s delegation had left Islamabad, Trump announced on Saturday that special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would be wasting “too much time” by taking a flight to Pakistan’s capital.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with mediator Pakistan over the weekend, saying afterwards he had shared Iran’s position on ending the war but was yet to see whether the US was “truly serious about diplomacy”.

“If they want to talk, all they have to do is call,” Trump said on Saturday. He suggested the US has “all the cards” while in Iran “there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership'”.