Peace returns to Katete as security and defence top brass visits assaulted cops

INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has in the company of Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General Colin Barry and Zambia Correctional Service Fredrick Chilukutu visited officers who were beaten by a mob Kamwaza Village in Chieftainess Kawaza’s area on Saturday.

Nine of Kajoba’s men were handed a savage mob beating that earned them admission to St Francis Mission Hospital after they attempted to rescue a village headman accused of practising witchcraft and protecting suspected murderers.

The assaulted officers were also following up a report of Malicious Damage to Property in Chinzu and Joweni Villages.

According to Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale 15 houses and a Toyota Hilux were destroyed and in the violence.

Mwale has told Kalemba in a statement that, the security and defence top brass visit was to check on the health conditions of the officers as well as seek guidance from health experts as to whether they could be evacuated to Lusaka for specialised treatment.

While at Saint Francis Mission Hospital, the three Service Chiefs were briefed by Senior Resident Medical Officer, Dr. Jonathan Malala about the health conditions of the officers were he revealed that out of the nine admitted seven were discharged on Sunday November 20, 2022 around 10:00 hours after receiving treatment.

Dr. Malala described the condition of the two officers who are still admitted as stable and out of danger though still in pain. One is nursing a swollen leg and a painful right shoulder while the other has head injuries and a fractured left arm.

Dr. Malala guided that there was no need to evacuate the officers to Lusaka at the moment as the hospital was managing the situation.

He revealed that the hospital authorities were grateful to the three Service Chiefs for the fatherly gesture of physically visiting the affected officers.

The Service Chiefs also took time to monitor the security situation in the District before departure for Lusaka.

The situation in Chieftainess Kawaza’s village and the surrounding areas has since returned to normal and Police officers have intensified investigations into the attack on officers.

CAPTION: The defence Chiefs aboard an aircraft on their way to Katete

Kalemba