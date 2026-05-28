Peace talks with Iran could collapse over one massive issue: frozen billions.



Iran is demanding that the U.S. and its allies unlock part of the billions of dollars frozen in foreign banks before any real deal moves forward. Some estimates say more than $100 BILLION tied to Iran’s nuclear sanctions has been blocked around the world for years.





According to recent reports, one of the biggest flashpoints is immediate access to between $12 billion and $24 billion currently frozen in Qatar and other countries. Washington fears releasing too much cash could strengthen Iran and its regional allies, while Tehran insists there will be NO lasting agreement without real economic relief.





And the clock is ticking.



The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints, tensions across the Middle East are still explosive, and if negotiations collapse… the risk of a major regional conflict could surge again overnight.





Now the world is asking one huge question:



Is peace really about diplomacy… or is it about money? 👀



Sources: Reuters, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Al Jazeera