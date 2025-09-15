Pearl Thusi reveals terrifying knife encounter with Thabo Bester in new Netflix documentary





In the new Netflix documentary Beauty and the Bester, actress and media personality Pearl Thusi recounts a chilling encounter with convicted criminal Thabo Bester that occurred in 2011.



Pearl reflects on her initial interaction with Bester, admitting, “I don’t know what specifically drew him to me,” as she sets the stage for her story.





The encounter began under the guise of a professional opportunity, Bester reached out to her via Facebook, a dominant social media platform offering a television hosting gig. The message promised a lucrative salary and seemed legitimate at first.





Pearl agreed to meet him in Johannesburg, but the meeting quickly turned frightening. She recalls getting into a car with Bester and realizing after 25 minutes that they were driving toward a dead end near Sandton City. “As I turn to look at him, he’s already drawn the knife,” she said, describing the moment she recognized the danger.





Despite the threat, Thusi recalls her faith guiding her actions. “For me, as a young Christian woman… I really was about to help someone,” she said. Using her religious perspective, she encouraged Bester to surrender to God and eventually took him to her pastor.





In a tense but pivotal moment, Bester confessed, saying, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to do it. I don’t know what got into me.” Thusi and the pastor prayed together before she left the scene.





Her involvement concluded when she saw a police van and suggested they take Bester away, marking the last time she ever saw him. “I’d never felt so stupid,” Thusi admits, reflecting on the vulnerability and naivety she felt during the encounter.





The documentary delves into Bester’s manipulative tactics and the complex relationships he cultivated, featuring interviews with individuals who came into contact with him.





Thusi’s firsthand account adds a deeply personal perspective to the series, shedding light on the psychological and emotional dimensions of encountering a dangerous criminal.



Beauty and the Bester is now streaming on Netflix.