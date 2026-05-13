PELE “THE LAMBA BULL” CHIKWAKWA EMERGES VICTORIOUS IN UPND MASAITI PRIMARY ELECTIONS





PELE “The Lamba Bull” Chikwakwa has emerged victorious in the United Party for National Development (UPND) primary elections for Masaiti Constituency after securing first position at both Ward and Constituency levels.





According to results from the internal party elections, Chikwakwa delivered a strong performance that supporters say reflects growing grassroots support and confidence in his leadership across Masaiti Constituency.





Party members and supporters have described the outcome as a clear indication that the people of Masaiti are ready for energetic and people-centered representation ahead of the upcoming elections.





From the ward level to the constituency stage, Chikwakwa continued to dominate the polls, with supporters praising his continued engagement with local communities and development-focused vision for the area.





His victory is expected to strengthen his standing within the constituency as preparations for the general elections intensify.