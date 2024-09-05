Pensioner who let 72 men r@pe his wife allegedly kept n@.ked pictures of his daughter

A a pensioner who allegedly drugged his wife so she could be r#ped nearly 100 times by 72 men over the space of 10 years, allegedly kept n@k.£d pictures of his daughter and might have drugged her too, a court in France has heard.

Dominique Pélicot, 71, is alleged to have used an online forum to recruit strangers to visit their home, and let several men rape Gisele, 72, his wife more than 100 times over a ten year period, the court heard.

Gisele (pictured below) has ‘no recollection’ of the ten years of abuse, which she discovered in 2020 after police found hundreds of images of her on her husband’s phone.

She was seen unconscious, mostly in a foetal position, in the pictures and videos alleged to show dozens of rapes at the couple’s home in Mazan, near Avignon, France.

During the second day of the trial of Dominique Pélicot, his daughter, Caroline Darian, left the courtroom after the judge mentioned her father’s computer had n*de photographs of her.

She told Le Parisien: ‘I’m convinced I was drugged, but he’ll never admit it.’

When Presiding Judge Roger Arata began reading out details of the pictures, Ms Darian who was in the public gallery, collapsed in tears, and had to leave the court building for 20 minutes.

From L-R Gisele’s daughter, Gisele, Gisele’s son

Ms Darian, now in her 40s, has already written a book about her dad called ‘And I stopped calling you Daddy’, which the Judge quoted from in court.

The woman also said she was ‘haunted’ by the fear that her father may have also allowed men to rape her after a picture of her in ‘someone else’s underwear’ was found on his computer.

The photographs were found on Dominique’s computer in a folder called ‘around my daughter, naked’.

Police found the 71-year-old’s stash of images after a security guard caught him secretly filming under the skirts of three women in a shopping centre.

The 71-year-old, who claims he was r@p.£d by a male nurse when he was nine, is ready to face ‘his family and his wife’, his lawyer Beatrice Zavarro said.

For Gisele, however, this trial will be a ‘horrible ordeal’ as it is the ‘first time she will have to live through the abuse that she endured over 10 years’, her lawyer said.

Gisele could have chosen a trial behind closed doors, but ‘that’s what her attackers would have wanted’, the court heard.

Ms Pélicot, a frail mother-of-three, was supported by her children as she remained in the public gallery on Tuesday, the second day of the trial.

Alleged r@pists involved in the case include civil servants, ambulance workers, soldiers, prison guards, nurses, a journalist, a municipal councillor, and truck drivers.

In a separate case, Mr Pélicot has been charged with raping and murdering a 23-year-old estate agent in Paris in 1991.

He admitted one attempted rape in 1999, after DNA testing proved a case against him.

The case continues, and could last until December 21, according to Le Parisien.