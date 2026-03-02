Breaking News : Pentagon Admits No Intelligence Indicated Iran Planned First Strike on US Forces, Sources Reveal





In a stunning revelation amid escalating tensions, Trump administration officials have acknowledged in closed-door briefings with congressional staff that there was no intelligence suggesting Iran intended to attack U.S. forces first. This admission undercuts key public justifications for the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, and have resulted in significant casualties, including the unalived of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ay∆tollah ∆li Kh∆menei.





According to reports, officials emphasized broader threats from Iran’s ballistic missiles and proxy forces but explicitly stated there was no evidence of an imminent preemptive attack by Tehran on American personnel. Democrats have criticized the operation as a “war of choice,” with figures like Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Mark Warner noting he saw no such intelligence.





This development raises serious questions about the rationale behind the military action that has already claimed three U.S. troops and wounded more.





Source: Reuters and multiple outlets including Politico and Newsweek.