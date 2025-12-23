PENTAGON: CHINA PLANS TO FIGHT & WIN A TAIWAN WAR BY 2027, AND U.S. FORCES MAY BE TOO FAR TO STOP IT





A newly leaked Pentagon draft report just confirmed what many feared: China is preparing to take Taiwan by brute force, and expects to be ready to win that war by 2027.





Beijing isn’t just rehearsing invasion drills anymore, they’re refining options that include massive long-range ballistic missile strikes aimed 1,500–2,000 nautical miles out, directly threatening U.S. bases, ships, and response forces before they can even reach Taiwan.





It’s a playbook being sharpened in real time, with Xi reportedly betting the U.S. will hesitate, be too slow, or too far away to intervene effectively.



2027 isn’t a prediction, it’s the deadline.





And the window to deter it? Closing fast.



If the U.S. still thinks it can “respond if needed,” China’s betting they’ll already be too late.



Source: @sentdefender / The Telegraph