BREAKING: PENTAGON DEploys 2,500 MARINES TO MIDDLE EAST AS IRAN BLOCKADES STRAIT OF HORMUZ





The Pentagon has green-lit the rapid deployment of a 2,500-strong Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Middle East. The force is built for amphibious assault and forcible-entry operations—not escort duty.





Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic on February 28, 2026, and has repeatedly threatened to target Kharg Island, the loading point for roughly 90 percent of its oil exports. Tehran’s leadership has warned that any move against Kharg or its nearby facilities will trigger “unrestrained bloodshed.”





The Marine unit’s arrival comes after recent U.S. strikes destroyed several Iranian mine-laying vessels in the Gulf. Oil prices have already climbed above $100 a barrel as markets price in the risk of prolonged disruption.





Official statements still deny any Italian-Iranian back-channel talks to reopen the strait. The message from the deployment is clear: America is preparing to open the choke point by force if necessary, not negotiate it back open.





The next few weeks will show whether Tehran blinks or doubles down. Either way, the United States now has boots, ships, and landing craft positioned to answer.



HT CLASH REPORT