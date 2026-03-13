BREAKING: Pentagon Deploys 5,000 Marines on USS Tripoli to Crush Iran’s Strait of Hormuz Threats





The Pentagon is surging major firepower to the Middle East. A full Marine Expeditionary Unit—roughly 5,000 battle-ready Marines—embarked on the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli is steaming from Japan toward the region.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the move after CENTCOM requested the amphibious ready group to reinforce U.S. forces amid Operation Epic Fury.





This comes as Iran ramps up attacks on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, choking off 20 percent of the world’s oil supply and endangering global energy security. The Trump administration has made clear: America’s military will dismantle Tehran’s ability to threaten allies, disrupt commerce, or menace the seas.





President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have vowed decisive action to neutralize Iran’s aggressive naval and missile capabilities.

With Marines already on the ground supporting the operation, this deployment signals Washington is prepared to escalate if needed to restore freedom of navigation and protect vital interests.