BREAKING: Pentagon leak exposes JAW-DROPPING COST of Trump’s Iran war after $5.6 billion spent in just 48 hours.





If you’re wondering what the U.S. government is spending your money on — instead of, say, providing healthcare and other needed services to taxpayers, just look to the massive sums that Trump just funneled to an illegal and unwanted war with Iran.





Donald Trump promised Americans a “short-term excursion.” What the Pentagon is actually delivering looks more like a bottomless money pit..





According to new figures shared with Congress, the U.S. military burned through a staggering $5.6 billion in advanced munitions in just the first two days of Trump’s war with Iran. That’s not the full cost of the war — that’s just the opening salvo.





The price tag comes from the early phase of “Operation Epic Fury,” when the Pentagon unleashed some of its most expensive weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles and advanced air defense interceptors. Alarm bells are already ringing on Capitol Hill as lawmakers realize just how quickly America is burning through its most sophisticated and costly weaponry.





And the meter is still running.



Recent estimates suggest the war is costing roughly $1 billion every single day — a pace that could push the total price tag toward $215 billion if the conflict drags on through September.





Meanwhile, the risks are mounting beyond the massive financial cost. U.S. forces have already lost seven servicemembers in the conflict, and a friendly-fire incident involving Kuwait reportedly destroyed three American F-15 fighter jets, each worth around $100 million.





To keep the war machine moving, Trump’s administration is now expected to ask Congress for tens of billions more in emergency defense funding.



And what’s Trump telling his allies while the bills pile up and American lives are lost?





At a retreat with House Republicans at his Doral resort in Florida, Trump brushed it all off as a quick mission that will be “finished pretty quickly.”





But here’s the reality: the weapons stockpiles are shrinking, the price tag is exploding, and American taxpayers are being handed the bill for a war that keeps escalating by the day.



“Short-term excursion”? Tell that to the families paying for it.

– Occupy Democrats