PENTAGON PREPARING BIGGEST MILITARY COMMAND OVERHAUL IN DECADES: CENTCOM, EUCOM, AFRICOM TO BE CONSOLIDATED UNDER NEW STRUCTURE



Senior Pentagon officials are preparing sweeping changes to how the U.S. military is organized at its highest levels, consolidating 11 combatant commands down to 8.





Under the plan expected to be presented to Secretary Hegseth this week:



U.S. Central Command, European Command, and Africa Command would be downgraded and placed under a new “U.S. International Command.”





U.S. Southern Command and Northern Command would merge into “U.S. Americas Command” (Americom), reflecting the administration’s shift toward Western Hemisphere operations.





The remaining commands: Indo-Pacific, Cyber, Special Operations, Space, Strategic, and Transportation.



A senior defense official on the urgency:



“Time ain’t on our side, man.



The saying here is, ‘If not us, who, and if not now, when?'”





The plan aligns with Trump’s national security strategy declaring that “the days of the United States propping up the entire world order like Atlas are over.”



Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel expressed concern:





“The world isn’t getting any less complicated.



You want commands that have the capability of heading off problems before they become big problems.”





Congress has required the Pentagon to submit a detailed blueprint before any changes can take effect.



Source: Washington Post / @sentdefender