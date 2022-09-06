PENTECOSTAL ASSEMBLIES CONDEMNS LUSAKA JULY

PENTECOSTAL ASSEMBLIES OF GOD – ZAMBIA (PAOGZ) COUNCIL OF BISHOPS DISAPPROVAL OF THE “LUSAKA JULY” EVENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (06 SEPTEMBER, 2022)

A STRANGE EVENT WITH STRANGE ACTIVITIES

The 3rd September event, dubbed “Lusaka July”, was an unprecedented occasion that not only raised eye brows but has had different sections of the Zambian community talking. Everything about the event had more questions than answers. The dressing looked strange where in some cases, it was amounting to almost nudity. Much more than all that, having men clad in female attire made suggestions of what has been observed in other countries where the LGBTQI communities have had similar events.

WE SAY NO TO INDECENT AND DETESTABLE LIFESTYLES

As a church community, we are alive to the fact that attempts have been made in the past and are still being made to establish and support LGBTQI activities and events to promote their detestable lifestyles. We wish to put it on record that such behaviour, even under the guise of fashion, will not be tolerated in the Zambian community. It is clear to all perceptive observers that the infamous event in reference is an attempt to make homosexuality and related activities more tolerable and eventually acceptable to the populace. However, it must be noted that the Zambian law in its current form criminalizes homosexuality and related unnatural acts in the Penal Code Chapter 87 and section 155.

FASHION SHOULD NOT BE INDECENT While the organizers of the “Lusaka July” have attempted to defend it as a Fashion event, we counsel that Fashion shouldn’t be indecent. Therefore, no matter how disguised such activities are going to be, the church shall take necessary action to protect the cherished values of our Christian nation and courageously defend the very core of the fundamentals of strong family lives.

We further wish to warn the promoters, and sponsors and participants alike that they shall continue to be seriously censored if and when such acts of sheer disregard of our culture are wantonly idolized or practiced. We urge law enforcers to do their part when deliberate breaches of abiding laws are selfevident.

STAND UP FOR THE FAMILY

We seize this opportunity to call upon the nation, once again, to stand up for the family for the sake of posterity. The scriptures are clear: Nehemiah 4:14 – “After I looked things over, I stood up and said to the nobles, the officials, and the rest of the people, “Don’t be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your families, your sons and your daughters, your wives and your homes.” (NIV) May God bless our great nation. Bishop Brian Bwalya General Secretary For and on behalf of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God- Zambia Council of Bishops