PEOPLE ARE EAGER TO REJECT HH IN 2026- KALABA

PEOPLE ARE EAGER TO REJECT HH – KALABA



CITIZEN’S First (CF) Party President Harry Kalaba says people are very eager to reject President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026.



“People are very eager to reject HH in 2026 because he is a man full of broken promises,” he says. “This government has warped priorities.”





Meanwhile, Kalaba has expressed gratitude to the people of Mufili in Northern Province for their support while calling out the government for neglecting key development issues in the area.





He cited community concerns over unpaid maize sales, poor road infrastructure and the stalled Bangweulu hospital project.





“I was basically thanking the people of Mufili for voting for us on the 18th of September. And I was just encouraging them to be strong. And they have resolved that they will support us in 2026.

They have continued to lament on the issues of late delivery of farming inputs. Up to now they sold their maize to FRA and they have not received their money and they are not happy with government,” Kalaba told The Magnet.

“They have complained about their road. The Luwingu-Kasaba road, which government has not attended to despite being promised that government will work on that road. They also complained on the issue of Bangweulu hospital, which was started in the last government that has not been worked upon.”



The Magnet Newspaper