PEOPLE ARE FED UP WITH UPND – MUNDUBILE

…..it is the first time in history that a ruling party has lost popularity in 1 year

Lusaka…. Thursday, November 10, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

As the UPND keeps boasting of its “achievements,” PF hopeful presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has mocked it saying it’s for the first time in the history of the country that the ruling party has lost popularity in a year the way UPND has.

Leader of the opposition in Parliament said people are fed up with the way UPND has been running the country.

He bemoaned the shortage of medicines in hospitals as he said such shortages have never been experienced in the country before.

The lawmaker said UPND found drugs when it was coming into government adding that it is unfortunate that none of the government officials has informed Zambians about how many people have died due to the shortage of medicines in hospitals.

Concerning allegations by the UPND that PF left a big mess in the country, Hon Mundubile said PF is guilty of the mess the UPND was talking about was the infrastructure development the party spread in all the corners of the country.

“We are guilty of the mess of having built three airports in the country. If the mess they are referring to are schools, health facilities we built, then we are guilty of the mess. The current shortage of drugs in hospitals cannot be compared to any other shortage in the past,” he said.

“What is very unfortunate is nobody has informed Zambians of how many people have died as a result of the shortage of drugs. I know a number of families are grieving. Lives that should not have been lost have been lost today. Those that have money get medicine from the drug stores but what about the poor.”

Hon Mundubile said the mess the UPND is making is the reason PF stand a chance to bounce back.

He said Zambians can now draw comparisons between the two parties.

The lawmaker said time for stories is now over as both parties will now be judged based on their performances.

That is why the Patriotic Front has a chance. Time for stories is over. Zambians can now compare.