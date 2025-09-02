PEOPLE CAN’T EAT PRESS BRIEFINGS



UPND has failed to heal poverty in the country but is concentrating on holding boring press briefings.





By Mast Reporter



THE United Party for National Development (UPND) government must focus its energy on reducing poverty because Zambians cannot eat endless press briefings, Dr Lawrence Mwelwa has said.





Dr Lawrence Mwelwa challenged President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development UPND) to discard their belief that Zambians were fascinated with press briefings.



“People are suffering in silence while the doctor gives a press briefing [instead of healing their hunger]. Ministers and officials fly first class, speak polished>>read more>> https://mastmediazm.com/2025/09/people-cant-eat-press-briefings-dr-mwewa/