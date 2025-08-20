“PEOPLE FORCED TO DRINK JUST TO CHARGE PHONES” – NJOBVU



Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has launched a scathing attack on the UPND government over Zambia’s worsening electricity crisis, describing the daily power outages as a total failure that is pushing citizens into bizarre coping methods.





Njobvu painted a grim picture of life under the UPND’s electricity management. “Friends, you cannot continue charging phones and other devices from bars and nightclubs because power is off for over 19 hours a day. Maintenance works my foot this is total failure and nothing more,” he said.





He mocked the government’s previous claims of learning from Dubai’s power management model. “What happened to their Dubai example of a desert country with no load shedding? That was all talk!” Njobvu said.





Highlighting the social fallout, Njobvu warned, “People are now flocking to beer halls just to use gensets to charge their gadgets. The government is literally forcing people to become drunkards!”





The DU president also seized the moment to push for political change. “We need to kick them out next year because they clearly have no idea how to manage this electricity crisis,” he stated.





Painting an optimistic future under new leadership, Njobvu said, “The sky is blue, and so is the future of this country. Vote Democratic Union and thank me later.”





The comments come as citizens endure blackouts lasting from 23:00 to 04:00 in most areas, with some regions experiencing over 19 hours without power daily. Businesses, households, and essential services have all been disrupted.





Energy analysts blame the crisis on poor planning, delayed maintenance, and overreliance on hydroelectric power amid fluctuating water levels. Calls for immediate relief and a sustainable power plan have grown louder as frustration mounts.





With the 2026 elections approaching, the electricity crisis has become a key political weapon, with opposition parties exploiting the government’s failure to deliver reliable power.



©️ KUMWESU | August 20, 2025