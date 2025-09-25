.24/9/25



PEOPLE LOVE HH BECAUSE HE IS A GOOD PRESIDENT WITH A BIG HEART FOR THE PEOPLE



Many people across the country just love HH or Bally as he is popularly known because he is a good leader, a good parent and more importantly a good President who places the wellbeing of all citizens as a priority.





This is the message that the people of Western Province and indeed many parts of Zambia are spreading out in the campaign to make him Win and Win Big in 2026





” Only a visionary and good leader with a big heart for the people can do what President Hakainde Hichilema is doing to make Zambia a united and prosperous nation for all citizens, through job creation, citizens empowerment and unprecedented infrastructure development in all ten provinces” said UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General Max Kasabi at a party mobilization and poling station audit meeting this after in Kaande Ward Mongu Central Constituency.





Meanwhile, Provincial Women Secretary Betty Maboshe said

President Hichilema is indeed a caring and listening leader who is implementing policies tailored to uplift andu improve citizens’ welfare.

“Luna kwanu kwa Western Province alu lati mandwani ni lipapali za ba opposition, what we need here in Western Province and I believe many other places in Zambia is development which President Hichilema is delivering, in addition to the wonderful gift of free education, this is why we need to give HH maximum votes in 2026.”



Issued by

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Media.l