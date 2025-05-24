PEOPLE POWER AT WORK-PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REAFFIRMS DEVELOPMENT COMMITMENTS IN CHOMA





Date: May 23, 2025

CHOMA, Zambia



In what he described as a gathering of partners in progress, President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday reaffirmed his government’s dedication to delivering inclusive and accountable governance, emphasizing that real power lies with the people who ushered in the UPND-led administration in 2021.





Speaking at the Development Forum in Choma, the President said the UPND-Led Government remains guided by the social contract it signed with the people of Zambia centered on equity, opportunity and national healing. “We are servants. Everyone in public office, be it Permanent Secretary, District Commissioner, Mayor or MP is there because the people placed them there,” he declared.





President Hichilema thanked the people of Choma and Southern Province at large for remaining loyal stewards of the UPND’s mission, even during difficult times. He said their unwavering support has kept the reform agenda alive, citing landmark progress made across education, health, infrastructure, governance and economic empowerment.





Among the standout achievements mentioned:



Free education for all public learners, with 2 million children back in school



Community driven development through increased and equitable CDF allocations





Job creation in the defense forces, teaching, health and civil service sectors



Restoration of critical industries, including the reopening of Mulungushi Textiles



Massive infrastructure works, including roads, bridges and power solutions





Support to agriculture, with inputs, equipment and farmer financing



Social protection boosts, including meal allowances, CEEC grants and welfare funds





Institutional integrity, shown in asset recovery and the fight against corruption



National cohesion, with an end to political violence and cadreism





The President noted that while many promises have been fulfilled, several areas still require attention particularly in energy and cost of living. “We are working on electricity. We won’t rest until every household has reliable power,” he assured.





He urged citizens to remain engaged, register for NRCs and prepare to participate meaningfully in future elections. “You voted for change and now you are seeing the dividends. Let’s protect that momentum,” he said.





The Choma Development Forum served not only as a platform to reflect on progress but also as a call to deepen civic responsibility and national unity, reinforcing the spirit that ushered in the 2021 political transition.



CREDIT: Open Development media