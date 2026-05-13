People still believe in PF – Charity Banda



PF-Tiyende Alliance national chairperson Charity Banda says the opposition grouping has realized that people still believe in the former ruling party after managing to mobilize hundreds of supporters during the ECZ pre-processing exercise.





Banda said the alliance had successfully gathered more supporters than required for the exercise held at Civic Centre’s Nakatindi Hall in Lusaka yesterday for PF presidential hopeful Dr Chitalu Chilufya.



Speaking after the process, Banda said the alliance only needed 100 supporters but managed to attract almost double the number.





“We managed to capture almost 200 people but we just needed 100,” Banda said with excitement on her face.”



“This has made us learn to know that we have the people on the ground. As I’m speaking, there are people outside who are still waiting,” she said.





The PF die hard cadre said the overwhelming turnout gave the PF-Tiyende Alliance confidence that Zambians still had trust in the opposition ahead of the August 13 general elections.



“To me, it’s a blessing in disguise. We are so happy because people still believe in us,” she said.





Banda further revealed that the mobilization was not only successful in Lusaka but across several provinces where supporters reportedly exceeded the required numbers.



“In Southern Province, they managed to capture 400 people. Northern Province also managed around 150 people,” Banda disclosed.





“In fact, some provinces managed to capture the required numbers from yesterday.”



Banda added that the alliance remained organised under the leadership of Miles Sampa who is supporting the candidature of former Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya.





She also described the ECZ pre-processing exercise as smooth, saying the alliance had not encountered any major problems during the process.





“This is a new process but we are learning from it and everyone is happy,” Banda said.



100 supporters are supposed to be presented to the Electoral Commission of Zambia in each of the ten provinces as one of the requirements by for Presidential aspirants.



The program is still ongoing till Friday this week.



By George Musonda



Kalemba May 13, 2026