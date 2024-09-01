PEOPLE THINK I’M STILL ZA PRESIDENT BECAUSE OF MONEY BUT I DON’T GET PAID – MPONDELA
ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) President, Elias Mpondela, has dismissed speculations that he has clung onto the helm of the Association for over two decades because he is receiving too much money.
In a candid interview on Hot FM’s Breakfast show two weeks ago, Mpondela asserted that he receives no financial compensation for his role and will continue serving as long as he lives.
“Retirement means death to me,” he emphatically stated.
The long-serving president, who has helmed ZA for 24 years, emphasised that while he understands the concept of retirement, it doesn’t align with his passion for athletics.
He also refuted claims that he clings to the position for financial gain, revealing that he often covers his own expenses, including personal funds for accommodation and meals during international competitions.
“When you retire you die. For me, I believe that when you retire you begin to deteriorate and I think that work is what you enjoy and is expressed in different ways of which I do athletics. Even if I am not president tomorrow I will still be an athlete [and a] family man because that is the life that I have created.”
“And so retiring has got a lot of things but for me it’s God, if he is keeping me alive like this, everywhere he sends me, let me go and do,” said Mpondela.
Mpondela highlighted the numerous sacrifices he has made for Zambian athletics, citing the example of spending his own money during the recent Olympics in Paris where he spent 11 days.
He challenged the nation to identify individuals willing to dedicate their time and resources to the sport without expecting financial reward.
Mpondela asked those who question him about his retirement if they have a replacement for him and told them to bring one forward if at all they have one.
“One time in 2020, a replacement was brought in order for me to resign and that was my very good friend and they brought him to challenge me and I got 100 percent above him.”
“So they are all these things and also retiring, for some people, they think I am getting too much money and that is why I am staying but I don’t get paid. The pay roll is open. How many people in this country are willing to sacrifice their time and be allowed to [go through the] ridicule that I go through with my children that I have? All of them (children) I raised and educated and are well blessed but they hear me being insulted,” shared Mpondela.
Mpondela also questioned the nation on how many people are willing to sacrifice their time and resources for something that they do not get paid for at the end of the month.
“I don’t even get any allowances, sometimes I will sit with the team and I’ll ask them to help me with fuel. Often, even my friends fail to pick my calls because they know I am definitely asking for sponsorship once they pick. So that is what I have gone through for you to see the well built team that you praise when it is representing Zambia,” said Mpondela.
PEOPLE THINK I’M STILL ZA PRESIDENT BECAUSE OF MONEY BUT I DON’T GET PAID – MPONDELA
That is besides the point, we want you out because you are stale, your performance is nothing to write home about, live it to people that can move the organisation forward.
Mpondela, you cannot hold the association to ransom by saying I will perpetually hold the position of president of the association since I dont get paid. Holding of this position should be based on performance and through free and fair elections. Stop justifying this wamuyayaya mentality.
Money is just one of the benefits. There’s influence and other perks of travelling, attending seminars and all the association programs including international ones which are all sponsored.
Is there no legal way of curtailing this man’s dismal reign? He is a very selfish man who is only thinking of his self preservation and not the national good. Athletics in Zambia is dead because of Mr. Mpondela’s wamuyayaya approach to life.
Matete, the former 400m hurdles world champion tried to challenge him but he frustrated the young man. The elections he is talking about were rigged by him.
Is there a way of effecting a coup against this man since he is not prepared to be replaced by normal means? Ba Mpondela we are fed up with you!!
Exactly. The extent he went to fight Matete an actual athlete as opposed to be a “wanna be” administrator. The member have since then raised the issue of your leadership Mr. Mpondela, dont you think you have outstayed your welcome? Time to let other people run the association. The “writting is on the wall” people and members are fed up….give them and us a break.
Conman
Mpondela is a tinpot dictator who has added no value to ZAAA. Samuel matete after winning that Olympic gold medal grew pig headed and never ever did he come to Zambia to hold a training clinic.
He only showed up after being fired as national team coach of Mauritius.
Both are numbskulls
Bambo you can cheat the gullible that you do not receive financial gain. That’s rubbish. The country wants development and that can only come from fresh minds. Please retire?
Idiot even if you don’t get a salary from there what about all the free tickets and travel expenses including hotels allowances etc all paid for by IOC , and others. What about all the advantages of getting your children to be automatically selected for international athletic events so that they also benefit from world exposure, allowances, scholarships, etc. What about all the contacts you make at home and abroad for your companies. Free workshops, seminars, meetings globe trotting the world and accumulating allowances. If you think there is nothing to be gained why don’t you give up your position and let others take over.