FORMER PF national chairperson Samuel Mukupa says people will be fighting for Kandolo (sweet potatoes) next year once commodity prices increase in view of the upward adjustment of fuel pump prices as well as dry spells.

And Mukupa says removing all members of the Central Committee will cause confusion in PF. In an interview, Mukupa said people would remember Kandolo because the price of bread would most likely skyrocket next year.

“Next year, people should value traditional foods particularly, if there is not enough maize, and enough nshima to go……» MORE @ Diggers.News