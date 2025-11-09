People won’t vote for you if you’ve not performed – Fr Musonda



By: News Diggers



PEOPLE won’t vote for you if you haven’t performed, they’ll replace you with another person, says Catholic Priest Fr Matthews Musonda.





During his homily, Friday, Fr Musonda said those entrusted with the responsibility to work on behalf of people failed to perform because their mind was focused on kickbacks.





“Paul [in the Bible] was convinced of the work that he did because he was entrusted in this work and he thought he had done his best.





So if we see 2nd Timothy 4, we see that Paul always reminds us that he has done his part, now it’s time for him to go and receive the prize because he did his best.



#SunFmTvNews