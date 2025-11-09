People won’t vote for you if you’ve not performed – Fr Musonda
By: News Diggers
PEOPLE won’t vote for you if you haven’t performed, they’ll replace you with another person, says Catholic Priest Fr Matthews Musonda.
During his homily, Friday, Fr Musonda said those entrusted with the responsibility to work on behalf of people failed to perform because their mind was focused on kickbacks.
“Paul [in the Bible] was convinced of the work that he did because he was entrusted in this work and he thought he had done his best.
So if we see 2nd Timothy 4, we see that Paul always reminds us that he has done his part, now it’s time for him to go and receive the prize because he did his best.
Today’s service, led by Fr. Matthews Musonda, left many congregants reflecting on its relevance. Some church members are concerned that sermons are increasingly focused on politics rather than addressing their spiritual needs and personal challenges.
Mathew 28:18-20
Go [a]therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” [b]Amen.