People working for me have houses abroad but I don’t – Billionaire Dangote

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote has revealed that while some of his staff have houses abroad which they use as holiday homes, he has none.

Dangote, in an interview with Business Insider Africa outlined the need for young people to take their eyes off luxurious things and focus on making their businesses grow.

He said;

“A lot of people even the younger ones, we need to be very careful because one of the biggest issues with us Africans is that we spend our projected incomes.

“Once you start doing business and the business starts doing well, rather than for you to keep investing into the business, you start spending money and thinking that the profit will continue to come. There are ups and downs in business so you need to be very focused and say ‘Okay fine what do you do and how to do those things.

“Luxury things, they also take up your time which will not make you focus on your business. I mean, I don’t have any holiday home anywhere; I don’t have a house anywhere but I know people who are working for me, they have a house in London. But I don’t.”

See reactions below;

real_funkymallam: When you have too much money and you travel frequently, you don’t need houses everywhere. You are more comfortable in the best hotels . A house needs proper maintenance and care, and that means salaries for security, cooks , Gardners, electricity, tax, etc . Only a serious businessman knows this.

sirbignero: You don finish the Refinery or you never finish am? Na the question be that! You dey among this Nigeria problem because how could you and that Werey ex president dey commission something wey you never build finish??😂.

polished_ice: Why are you the only licensed person to produce cement? So no room for others that might want to grow 🙄.

queen_presty: Richest man in Africa with government backing. Richest man in African government loaned money to build refinery but same government couldn’t not build one refinery. May be you are waiting for same government to buy the house abroad for you. Richest man in Africa bawo.

grande_cojones_: Na you wan be richest man in Africa, some people just wanna have enough to live a dream life and keep things soft with steady stream.

maami_wealth: That’s absolutely his business. This is no way motivating anyways🤷‍♀️, Invest in whatsoever you want. Everybody go kpai las las.