PEOPLE’S PACT QUESTIONS ECZ 2026 ROADMAP.



By Ennie Kishiki Mutepuka.



The People’s Pact has raised alarm over the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s revised roadmap for the 2026 elections.





Speaking during a press briefing this morning, Pact Vice President Strategy Peter Sinkamba, said the absence of clear delimitation timelines creates a dangerous procedural void.





Mr Sinkamba, stressed that while the Constitutional Court dismissed their interim application, substantive issues are still pending further emphasizing that respect for the Judiciary remains paramount.





He highlighted that attending the consultative meeting shows their commitment to constitutional order.



Mr. Sinkamba observed that the compressed schedule between consultations and voter register inspections undermines credibility.





He warned that the legal life of the current 156 constituencies expires just before the election.



Mr. Sinkamba, underscored that without urgent delimitation, voters risk disenfranchisement.





He cautioned that candidates may face a nomination crisis if boundaries are not finalized by May arguing that ignoring census data creates constitutional uncertainty.





He reaffirmed their petition before the Constitutional Court to prevent a defective electoral map from being cemented.