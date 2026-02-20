PEOPLE’S PARTY PRESIDENT SAYS SACKING OF HEALTH AND SME MINISTERS STRANGE
People’s Party President Dr. Sebastian Kopulande has described the sacking of Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Elias Mubanga as strange, coming a few months before cabinet dissolution.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Kopulande says the timing has raised questions about motive and transparency.
Dr. Kopulande states that while the head of state retains the authority to reshuffle cabinet, this change comes at a politically sensitive moment and attracts heightened scrutiny.
He notes a pattern where alleged ministerial misconduct previously did not lead to dismissals, making the current sackings appear inconsistent with past practice.
Dr. Kopulande urges the need for a clear account to the public whenever a government official is dismissed or relinquishes their duties.
PN
Sebastian don’t be tempted to say rubbish unnecessarily. What has this have to do with your party or pact ? Why don’t you mind your own business. You guys that’s how you waste your time and energy in worrying about other people ‘ s business. HH has his own management style and has enough reasons to take such decision. Be concerned about your August losses.