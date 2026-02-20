PEOPLE’S PARTY PRESIDENT SAYS SACKING OF HEALTH AND SME MINISTERS STRANGE





People’s Party President Dr. Sebastian Kopulande has described the sacking of Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Elias Mubanga as strange, coming a few months before cabinet dissolution.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Kopulande says the timing has raised questions about motive and transparency.



Dr. Kopulande states that while the head of state retains the authority to reshuffle cabinet, this change comes at a politically sensitive moment and attracts heightened scrutiny.





He notes a pattern where alleged ministerial misconduct previously did not lead to dismissals, making the current sackings appear inconsistent with past practice.





Dr. Kopulande urges the need for a clear account to the public whenever a government official is dismissed or relinquishes their duties.



PN