PeP is an attractive party – Sean Tembo



PATRIOTS for Economic Progress (PeP) is an attractive opposition party, its leader Sean Tembo has declared.







Tembo said within an hour of making a call for submissions for people who wanted to contest parliamentary and local government seats on the PeP ticket, more than 2000 applications poured in yesterday.





In an interview with Kalemba, Tembo said just yesterday, after calling on candidates interested in standing on the PeP ticket in 2026 to contact him, he received over 2,000 applications in just one hour.



He revealed that over 5000 adoption applications were expected to be received by the end of today.





Tembo explained that his party is looking for candidates who live in the communities they wish to represent and who are committed to addressing local problems.





“We are looking for vibrant candidates, people who are fired up. People who believe they can adequately represent their people. If they have previous experience they are welcome but even those who don’t have experience.”





“The candidate should be resident in the area where they want to represent. From previous experience, we have noticed that it’s difficult to sell a candidate who does not live among the people that he or she wants to represent,” said Tembo.





The opposition leader also encouraged women to take the lead in shaping the future of their communities by applying for political roles under PeP.





“We also want to make a special appeal to women and girls, to step forward. When we look at issues that face communities like water, it’s women and girls who are highly affected. So when women and girls lead, they do it better,” he stated.





He shared that the adoption process is expected to be completed by the end of this month.



“So we are talking about the next three weeks. The reason is simple, we believe that people need adequate time to mobilise on the ground, while the political noise is still low. Because once the political noise rises towards election time, it becomes very difficult to mobilise on the ground and for a candidate to be known because there’s too much noise,” he told Kalemba.





“We will have to adopt people in all the wards and the last week of September, we will do with MPs, mayors and others.”



Tembo disclosed that once the adoption process ends, the party will begin touring various parts of the country to distribute regalia to candidates and give them guidance on how to mobilise on the ground.





By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 10, 2025