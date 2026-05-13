PeP STATEMENT ON SUCCESSFUL PRESENTATION OF 1,000 SUPPORTERS TO ECZ IN 10 PROVINCES

Lusaka, 13th August 2026

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) wishes to confirm that today, we successfully presented the required 1,000 supporters for the candidature of our Presidential Candidate, Eng. Chanda A.B. Katotobwe, across the 10 provincial centers in the country.

We were however surprised to note that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) declined to issue a confirmatory receipt as a formal acknowledgement of our full compliance with this requirement. Such lack of appetite for transparency and accountability on the part of ECZ, is a source of concern for our party and our supporters.

We now look forward to the official commencement of campaigns, as well as guidance from ECZ on how the opposition will conduct campaigns, in view of the recent enactment of the Public Gatherings Act, 2026, which appears to prevent smooth political campaigns by the opposition. Despite these apparent obstacles, we are however confident that we stand a reasonable chance of winning this year’s general elections.

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Issued by:

Sean E. Tembo

Party President & 2026 Presidential Running Mate

Patriots for Economic Progress

Lusaka, Zambia