PeP STATEMENT ON THE CONTINUED INCARCERATION WITHOUT TRIAL OF MR. SHADRECK KASANDA AT MUKOBEKO MAXIMUM SECURITY PRISON

Liberty House, 23rd July 2024

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we wish to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema to explain to the nation why, out of the six Gold Scandal suspects that were initially arrested, only Mr. Shadreck Kasanda still remains incarcerated at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison in Kabwe, without trial, 11 months later.

2. The six Zambian suspects that were initially arrested regarding the Gold Scandal are Mr. Jim Belemu, Mr. Patrick Kawanu, Mr. Oswald Diangamo, Mr. Francis Mateyo, Mr. Robson Moonga and Mr. Shadreck Kasanda. It is worth noting that apart from Mr. Shadreck Kasanda who hails from Luapula Province, the other five suspects either hail from Southern Province or one of the Zambezi Provinces. It is also worth noting that despite the six named suspects having been together during the said Gold Scandal, the other five suspects that hail from Southern Province have long been released and they have subsequently not appeared before any Court of Law. In other words, the Gold Scandal cases relating to the five suspects that come from Southern and other Zambezi Provinces appear to have mysteriously fizzled out.

3. On the other hand, Mr. Shadreck Kasanda, who is the only one out of the six Gold Scandal suspects who hails from a non-Zambezi province, being Luapula, has been incarcerated for the past 11 months at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison, without trial and without access to any relative or friend except his lawyer. Additionally, Mr. Kasanda’s house in Ibex Hill area was seized by the State without trial, together with all his bank accounts and household items including his personal clothes and shoes. To the contrary, none of the other five Gold Scandal suspects that come from Southern and other Zambezi provinces had their houses, bank accounts or any property seized by the State.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema to tell the nation whether his Government has a deliberate policy for selective prosecution, specifically aimed at locking up as many people from non-Zambezi provinces as possible, while shielding individuals that hail from Southern and other Zambezi Provinces from criminal activity?

5. We have found it necessary to ask the President this unfortunate question because the case of Mr. Shadreck Kasanda is not the only one. We have cases of Hon. Mumbi Phiri, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba and others who hail from non-Zambezi provinces, who were incarcerated for prolonged periods of time on very flimsy grounds. On the other hand, we have cases of Batuke Imenda and Hon. Douglas Syakalima who hail from Southern and other Zambezi provinces where the State has refused to grant consent for their prosecution for clear criminal offenses of hate speech.

6. Therefore, it is very important that President Hakainde Hichilema answers our question as to whether his Government has a deliberate policy of unduly incarcerating as many Zambians that hail from non-Zambezi provinces as possible, while at the same time shielding individuals that hail from Southern and other Zambezi provinces from criminal activity? We look forward to the President’s answer to our question as soon as possible.

///END

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)