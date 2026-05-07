PEP VICE PRESIDENT CRITICIZE THE DECISION TO PROCESS 74 BILLS WITHIN A SHORT PERIOD.





Opposition political party, Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) vice president Sean Tembo, has criticized the decision by Parliament to process 74 Bills within a short period, describing the move as a threat to quality legislation and good governance.





Speaking during YAR FM Breakfast show, Mr. Tembo, argued, that laws are meant to be sustainable and long term, but frequent amendments suggest there was inadequate scrutiny before the Bills were initially passed.





Mr. Tembo, has also questioned government’s motive for introducing such a large number of Bills at the last minute, despite being in office for nearly five years.





He wondered, whether the rushed process could be intended to limit proper scrutiny by both Members of Parliament and the public.





Mr. Tembo, has since described the approach as regrettable and has urged citizens not to treat the passing of laws casually, stating that legislation affects every citizen and deserves thorough debate and consultation.



By Veronica Chilufya.