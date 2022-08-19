Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo



Persecution through Prosecution

Given the amount of persecution we have suffered since President Hakainde Hichilema assumed office, we have written to Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Human Rights Commission in Zambia and the European Union delegation in Zambia and several western embassies.

We have alerted the global human rights community on the gross human rights violation we have suffered under a camouflaged anti corruption campaign which for all intents and purposes, is a mere political witch hunt.

We have implored these organisations to take keen interest in deteriorating human rights record and help protect Zambia’s cherished democracy.

Below is a copy of the letter addressed to EU Head of Delegation in Zambia His Excellecy Jacek Jankowski.

Below is one of the petitions sent to Human Rights Watch

17th August 2022

Mr. Bowman C. Lusaka

Plot No. Villa SKS S/609/E/44/B/9

Chamba Valley

LUSAKA

Mr. Kenneth Roth

Executive Director

Human Rights Watch

50 Fifth Avenue, 34th floor

New York, NY 10118-3299

USA

Dear Mr Roth,

RE: PERSECUTION THROUGH PROSECUTION

Warm greetings. I write to bring to your attention a matter of grave concern that borders on gross violation of human rights, freedoms and liberties that I have, along with several other former leaders in the PF administration suffered since the UPND assumed office last year.

The administration of President Hakainde Hichilema has launched a full scale persecution of perceived political enemies under the guise of fighting corruption.

The charges levelled against me are trumped up, fictitious and only meant to weaken my political stance. The Anti-Corruption Commission with instruction from State House launched a trial by media campaign by alleging that I owned more than 49 high end properties in several parts of the country. To this day, the ACC has failed to identify those properties and has failed to refute the media allegations. The matters of which I am currently appearing in court for are to do with acquisition of three pieces of land and nothing to do with the grand corruption that has been widely reported.

President Hichilema has on numerous occasions publicly announced that I was a thief despite the matter still in court. My family home was raided by armed police and my young family kicked out whilst I was away on a business trip. I have been detained and remanded in prison on a number of occasions since President Hichilema took over office.

Mr Roth, the so called fight against corruption is but a political witch-hunting expedition aimed at decimating the former ruling party. The insistence by President Hichilema’s administration to prosecute me has also revealed a very desperate pattern by law enforcement officers to attempt to find anything incriminating on me.

Interestingly, after many months of investigations, there has been nothing irregular that links me to the time I served as a Junior Minister for Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces. The State is now desperately focusing on investigating matters involving my private life, even for periods before I held public office. The construction of our family house which they have been attempting to seize was commenced in 2013, four years before I became a Member of Parliament and Junior Minister for Copperbelt Province.

Mr Roth, following the announcement of the upcoming Kabushi Constituency by-election, the government of President Hichilema has started another round of questioning with the sole purpose of arresting me and knocking me out of the parliamentary race.

With the stated above, it is clear to see that I am a victim of a strong willed persecution drive. It is for this reason that I draw you to the abuse of my individual liberties and freedoms by President Hichilema and his government and wish to appeal to you to use your strong influence and stop this government from using the anti-corruption drive to harm its citizens.

Further, please caution President Hichilema to stop making unwarranted public statements against me as that risks influencing the judiciary on matters that are before court. President Hichilema should also be reminded that I am still innocent until proven guilty by our competent judicial system as provided for by our Republican Constitution.

Yours in defence of freedoms,

BOWMAN LUSAMBO