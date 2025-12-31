PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES GAIN GROUND IN POLITICS AS EIGHT PARTIES ADOPT INCLUSION PLAN AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





Persons with disabilities in Zambia have scored a major milestone in their fight for political inclusion following the launch of Disability Inclusion Plans adopted by eight political parties, marking a bold step toward strengthening their participation ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





The launch, undertaken by Disability Rights Watch in partnership with the Zambia National Women’s Lobby, has been hailed as a historic turning point that shifts the country from mere rhetoric to genuine action on disability rights in governance.





Guest of Honour Mr. David Mukwasa described the development as “a new democratic chapter,” noting that for the first time, political parties had publicly committed to concrete measures to ensure persons with disabilities are not only seen but meaningfully included in political processes and leadership.





He explained that the journey toward these plans began in 2020 under the Disability Inclusive Participation Programme with support from Demo Finland. The process involved extensive consultations with political leaders, civil society, aspiring leaders with disabilities and communities. However, Mr. Mukwasa stressed that the real success will only be evident in implementation.





“Implementation will define whether these plans remain documents or become transformative tools,” he said, urging political parties to establish quotas, operationalise their commitments and strengthen oversight to ensure inclusion is truly lived out. He further encouraged persons with disabilities to engage actively with political parties so that the progress achieved does not go to waste.





Disability Rights Watch Executive Director Mr. Golden Nachibinga said the organisation was deliberate in ensuring that the plans were not rushed but thoroughly inclusive and consultative. Through sustained community sensitisation, media outreach and dialogue platforms since 2020, he said the programme has empowered communities to understand disability rights while building the capacity of persons with disabilities particularly women to participate in politics confidently.





Political parties present acknowledged the journey as transformative. Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Information and Publicity Secretary Mr. Caesar Liteta said inclusion has reshaped their party outlook, asserting that persons with disabilities are equally capable of contributing to governance. He revealed that FDD has mainstreamed disability inclusion into its 2022–2027 Strategic Plan and created structured disability representation from ward to national level.





New Heritage Party representative Bishop Mariam Banda Nulenga announced that her party has embedded disability rights into its constitution and established a national registry for persons with disabilities. She stressed that disability inclusion is a fundamental human right, not charity, and urged political parties to uphold it as a pillar of dignity and democracy.





Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) Secretary General Mr. Kauta Mwale also acknowledged that their journey had involved learning and unlearning societal biases. He disclosed that PNUP has amended its constitution awaiting ratification to create disability leadership positions in top decision-making bodies, committing to accessibility, empathy and deliberate planning.





As Zambia approaches the 2026 elections, disability advocates believe these commitments could reshape political participation, ensuring that persons with disabilities transition from spectators to active leaders and equal stakeholders in national governance.



©️ KUMWESU | December 30, 2025