🤡 Peskov Says a Zelensky–Putin Meeting Is “In Question”



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin is doubtful — unless Ukraine changes its negotiating position.





He also suggested Zelensky could come to Moscow.



In other words: talks are possible, but only if Ukraine adjusts first.





At this point, would we expect anything different?



For four years, the pattern has been the same:

• Set the conditions.

• Demand concessions.

• Call it diplomacy.





Real negotiations involve movement on both sides.



What the Kremlin offers is choreography.



So yes — the meeting is “in question.”