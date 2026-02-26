Peskov Says a Zelensky–Putin Meeting Is “In Question”

🤡 Peskov Says a Zelensky–Putin Meeting Is “In Question”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin is doubtful — unless Ukraine changes its negotiating position.



He also suggested Zelensky could come to Moscow.

In other words: talks are possible, but only if Ukraine adjusts first.



At this point, would we expect anything different?

For four years, the pattern has been the same:
• Set the conditions.
• Demand concessions.
• Call it diplomacy.



Real negotiations involve movement on both sides.

What the Kremlin offers is choreography.

So yes — the meeting is “in question.”

