🤡 Peskov Says a Zelensky–Putin Meeting Is “In Question”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin is doubtful — unless Ukraine changes its negotiating position.
He also suggested Zelensky could come to Moscow.
In other words: talks are possible, but only if Ukraine adjusts first.
At this point, would we expect anything different?
For four years, the pattern has been the same:
• Set the conditions.
• Demand concessions.
• Call it diplomacy.
Real negotiations involve movement on both sides.
What the Kremlin offers is choreography.
So yes — the meeting is “in question.”