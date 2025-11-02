Peter Chanda pulls NCP out of Tonse Alliance, accuses Lubinda of trying to hijack his party

Chanda pulls NCP out of Tonse Alliance, accuses Lubinda of trying to hijack his party





THE opposition New Congress Party (NCP) has finally cut ties with the confusion engulfed Tonse Alliance, accusing its acting chairman Given Lubinda and some PF-linked members of hypocrisy and interference.







According to NCP president Peter Chanda, the party has completely withdrawn from all alliance affairs and will not take part in any of its activities going forward.





Chanda claimed the decision followed growing tension and underhand tactics by individuals he described as ‘PF-aligned operatives’ within the alliance who tried to control the NCP for their own benefit.





“I have observed with great concern that Mr. Given Lubinda and other Tonse Alliance members have been attempting to use backdoor tactics to hijack the NCP for their own political benefit as we approach the elections,” Chanda stated.





The NCP leader said the party’s departure was long overdue and pointed to the continued confusion within the alliance, which he said is now tearing itself apart between factions linked to Lubinda and Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) leader Sean Tembo.





“The NCP is not available for any Tonse Alliance business, now or in the future,” he declared.



He further disclosed that the NCP will hold a General Congress in the coming weeks where he plans to seek re-election as party president and set a new political direction ahead of the 2026 general elections.





By George Musonda



Kalemba November 2, 2025