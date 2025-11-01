PETER CHANDA SELLS NEW CONGRESS PARTY TO UPND, BUYS LEXUS & RANGE ROVER- PF MEDIA

BY PF MEDIA(The Candidates)
PETER CHANDA SELLS NEW CONGRESS PARTY TO UPND, BUYS LEXUS & RANGE ROVER
New Congress Party (NCP) leader Pastor Peter Chanda has cashed in from his party after selling it for K1 million Kwacha.
Very reliable sources within UPND have informed The Candidates that Chanda was cashed by a known UPND aligned businessman with contracts in government.
NCP is a party which Tonse Alliance used as a Special purpose vehicle to win Petauke Central Parliamentary by-election.
Recently Chanda walked out of Tonse Alliance unceremoniously saying he was being disrespected by other Tonse Alliance members.
However, the truth of his pulling out from the Alliance is that he was approached by Levy Ngoma and Christopher Mundia to sell NCP so that the PF Tonse Alliance group is stranded without a party to use.
The UPND sources have narrated that Hakainde Hichilema is bent on ensuring that PF is completely avoided in 2026 because allowing them to participate in elections will pose a risk to his re-election. These UPND sources have also said that State House is targeting to purchase Sean Tembo’s PeP. They haven’t approached Tembo yet, as they fear he will reject and expose them.
The Candidates Comment: We challenge “Pastor” Peter Chanda to refute, then we will prove him
I think someone has not been paying attention to events in Tanzania or Madagascar. Shrink democracy at your own peril. You think you are clever right now, thinking Zambians are docile. Do nor take citizens for granted. If you have sense, allow democracy to prevail and take your chances fairly at the ballot box. Your cyber laws or imingalato will not protect you. Do not bring chaos to our country. KK warned us that you would bring chaos, and everyday, it is looking more and more likely to happen. We do not want that. You found peace when you got elected, you should leave peace when you exit next year. If you have ears, you will listen.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Just wait for 2031 iwe kolwe. HH is doing a fantastic job and you think people will just wake up one day in August 2026 and vote for Peter Chanda to become President? Or Sean Tembo. Or Dolika, Or Sangwapo? You must be out of your mind. Apathy in vote registration simply means people are satisfied with their Govt. You idyots who are daily complaining about HH didn’t vote for him, and you won’t vote for him again next year. Us who ushered him in and, expected this rough ride, having inherited a bankrupt country will vote for him. Even your Fred Mmenbe confessed during the 2021 campaigns that whoever is going to take office of this country will find it hard to direct it in the right direction. This country was gone, and don’t forget that!! Your vote against my vote. We shall see which one prevails next year.
HaaChisha, uli kabotu? Ala ulabeja.
You are welcome to give your vote to your relative. You people always vote for your own. Wako ni wako, for you guys. There is no need to insult me, but if it makes you feel better, go ahead.
Next year, we will have a new president. You will lose your immunity from arrest, and we will use these same cyber laws to rehabilitate you retrospectively. Africa is purging all conmen and dictators. No one is being spared. Just be prepared. If you can afford, join your Herdman as he flees to Panama next year. Mark my words.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Ba HaaIndingoTyrol “A FALSE HOPE”. Tanzania the game and signs were known. PF are miserable as we talk . UPND has ONLY FAILED on ZESCO the rest is KWENU.
Free education name it and a stable Dollar.