PETER CHANDA SELLS NEW CONGRESS PARTY TO UPND, BUYS LEXUS & RANGE ROVER- PF MEDIA

PETER CHANDA SELLS NEW CONGRESS PARTY TO UPND, BUYS LEXUS & RANGE ROVER





New Congress Party (NCP) leader Pastor Peter Chanda has cashed in from his party after selling it for K1 million Kwacha.

Very reliable sources within UPND have informed The Candidates that Chanda was cashed by a known UPND aligned businessman with contracts in government.

NCP is a party which Tonse Alliance used as a Special purpose vehicle to win Petauke Central Parliamentary by-election.

Recently Chanda walked out of Tonse Alliance unceremoniously saying he was being disrespected by other Tonse Alliance members.

However, the truth of his pulling out from the Alliance is that he was approached by Levy Ngoma and Christopher Mundia to sell NCP so that the PF Tonse Alliance group is stranded without a party to use.



The UPND sources have narrated that Hakainde Hichilema is bent on ensuring that PF is completely avoided in 2026 because allowing them to participate in elections will pose a risk to his re-election. These UPND sources have also said that State House is targeting to purchase Sean Tembo’s PeP. They haven’t approached Tembo yet, as they fear he will reject and expose them.





The Candidates Comment: We challenge “Pastor” Peter Chanda to refute, then we will prove him