Peter Okoye reacts to backlash over change of his birthday

Singer, Peter Okoye has responded to the backlash he received after stating that he will no longer be celebrating his birthday on the 18th of November, which he shares with his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

In an announcement via his X handle on Monday, April 20, Peter revealed that he has adopted November 30 as his new birthday. His decision shocked many Netizens who accused him of prolonging the crisis between him and his twin brother, Paul, since the split of their music group, PSquare.

Responding to the backlash via his X handle this morning, Peter wrote;

‘’Una dey vex like say I cancel Christmas?

Na my birthday date I move… no be your own, why e dey pain you?

Even Jesus Christ December 25th date sef, people still dey debate am

Why cry more than the bereaved? Only in Nigeria Funny how my birthday date shift is causing more pain than Nigeria’s real problems

Just for the record: Insult no dey reduce success.

Who don make am, don make am! Know that and know peace”