PETER SINKAMBA CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT OVER DRUG PROCUREMENT SCANDAL





By:Sun FM TV Reporter



Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has launched a scathing critique of the United Party for National Development (UPND) government, calling the recent drug procurement scandal the most egregious misuse of public resources since Zambia’s independence.





In an interview with Sun FM Radio and TV, Mr. Sinkamba linked the withdrawal of U.S. health sector aid to the government’s failure to address systemic corruption.



He cited a forensic audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) that revealed shocking price inflations, some as high as 1,600 percent during Zammsa’s mop-up procurement exercise.





Mr. Sinkamba explained that one of the most alarming examples involved the purchase of ibuprofen 200mg tablets at K3,951.67 per pack from Sterelin Medical and Diagnostics, compared to Zammsa’s estimated cost of K230.67, marking a 1,613 percent markup.





He has since accused senior authority officials of procedural violations and unauthorized procurement practices, stating that the scandal reflects a collapse of accountability in Zambia’s public health sector.





Mr. Sinkamba further emphasized that repeated audit warnings and diplomatic signals have been ignored, and described the situation as not just inefficiency but outright looting.





This controversy has intensified scrutiny of the UPND’s governance, with critics demanding urgent reforms to restore public trust and donor confidence.