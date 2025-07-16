PETER SINKAMBA CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT OVER DRUG PROCUREMENT SCANDAL
By:Sun FM TV Reporter
Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has launched a scathing critique of the United Party for National Development (UPND) government, calling the recent drug procurement scandal the most egregious misuse of public resources since Zambia’s independence.
In an interview with Sun FM Radio and TV, Mr. Sinkamba linked the withdrawal of U.S. health sector aid to the government’s failure to address systemic corruption.
He cited a forensic audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) that revealed shocking price inflations, some as high as 1,600 percent during Zammsa’s mop-up procurement exercise.
Mr. Sinkamba explained that one of the most alarming examples involved the purchase of ibuprofen 200mg tablets at K3,951.67 per pack from Sterelin Medical and Diagnostics, compared to Zammsa’s estimated cost of K230.67, marking a 1,613 percent markup.
He has since accused senior authority officials of procedural violations and unauthorized procurement practices, stating that the scandal reflects a collapse of accountability in Zambia’s public health sector.
Mr. Sinkamba further emphasized that repeated audit warnings and diplomatic signals have been ignored, and described the situation as not just inefficiency but outright looting.
This controversy has intensified scrutiny of the UPND’s governance, with critics demanding urgent reforms to restore public trust and donor confidence.
Mr. Sinkamba the fact that action was taken to deal with the scandal is to be applauded. Yes, admittedly late. But the audit and the transparency to show who, what where and how. Should be applauded.
What remains to be seen is what and how the Law Enforcement deal with this. We need our officers to do their jobs in the manner the President states. No sacred cows. No one is special. While the Opposition loudly also makes noise of the possible work in the legislature, we need laws to deal with these issues. Smart laws. Laws that properly written dont enable abuse. But also ensure that when those vested with a role to enforce the law. Dont collude with individuals to enrich themselves. I find this article misplaced. Our nations needs to address so many issues within the culture to wrong had become a norm, than exception and any scholar of change management will know that sometimes more than consistent effort is needed to ensure change happens.