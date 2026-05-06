PETER SINKAMBA CRITICIZES GOVT OVER RESPONSE TO OUTGOING U.S ENVOY GOVERNANCE CONCERNS





By Raphael Mulenga



Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has criticized government’s response to remarks made by outgoing United States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales on governance concerns, describing the reaction as unfortunate





Mr. Sinkamba says the issues raised by the outgoing envoy are not new, noting that they are based on audit reports and findings that have been in the public domain for several years, particularly within the health sector where concerns over financial management and accountability have been highlighted.





He argues that instead of addressing the substance of the concerns, government focused its response on the diplomat, despite his experience and understanding of governance issues raised during his tenure.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sinkamba has further noted that government had previously indicated it would take corrective measures and close gaps identified in the audit reports, but little progress appears to have been made since those assurances were given.





He has since urged authorities to prioritize implementing the recommendations contained in the reports, warning that continued inaction could erode public confidence in governance systems and accountability institutions.





On Monday, May 4th, Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Minister Mulambo said the remarks by the outgoing envoy were undiplomatic and delusional.



PHOENIX NEWS