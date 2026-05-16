NATIONAL|| A petition demanding the removal of Kamuzu Day from Malawi’s public holiday calendar is rapidly gaining support, with more than 10,000 people signing within an hour of its launch.





The online campaign was initiated by Mwiza Nkhoma, a US-based Malawian Professor of History and African Culture, amid growing debate over the continued commemoration of former President, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.





The petition follows controversy surrounding this year’s Kamuzu Day events, after critics accused supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of disregarding established state protocol during official commemorations.





Nkhoma says Malawi should scrap Kamuzu Day and reinstate Freedom Day to honour citizens who fought for the return of democracy after decades of one-party rule.





“We have two defining struggles in our history, independence and the fight for multiparty democracy. We already celebrate independence. We must also recognise the sacrifices that brought freedom. Kamuzu Day can go,” he said.





The campaign has reopened long-standing debate over Banda’s legacy. While some regard him as the father of the nation, others point to his three-decade rule as a period of repression marked by political killings, detentions without trial, and strict control over public life.





Human rights advocates have repeatedly cited abuses linked to Banda’s administration, including the operations of the Malawi Young Pioneers and the unresolved 1983 killing of four senior cabinet ministers and politicians, widely seen as one of Malawi’s most painful political tragedies.





As signatures continue to rise, the petition is stirring national debate over whether Malawi should continue honouring Banda with a public holiday or replace it with a day marking the country’s democratic liberation. #NyasaExpress